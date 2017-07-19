Bear spotted near Mercer apartment complex

A video sent in to the 21 News room appears to show a black bear running through a Mercer, Pa. apartment complex.

The bear was caught on camera running through the parking lot of Brandy Springs Apartments on W. Beaver Street.

A second video shows the bear slowly walking away, in the direction of the Mercer Area Middle and High School complex.

Cherry Nagy, who sent us the video said the bear looked to be about a year old. Nagy estimated that it weighed about 200 pounds.

The bear was around the complex around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

This isn't the first bear that's been spotted in Mercer County recently.

Just last week workers were chased from a salvage yard in Transfer, Pa. by a black bear. Then, two different viewers sent in videos of black bears in Hermitage.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recommends never approaching a bear.

They say it is mating season, and that it is not unusual for bears to be out during this time of the year.

The Commission says that if you see a bear near your home, you should contact local police, so that they can let the game authorities know.

Bears may need to be live-trapped and removed from an area if they stick around, continue to stand their ground, or show aggression.

Homeowners are also advised to keep their trash out of a bear's reach.