Family donates $25,000 to United Way's library

United Way's Imagination Library initiative received a generous donation Wednesday.

The Navarro family donated $25,000 to the reading initiative, which provides a monthly free book to children living in Mahoning County from birth to age 5.

"Imagination Library is a major investment for our United Way, and the only way we can reach more children is through great partnerships like this one with the Navarro Family," said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, "We are lucky to have Shorty and Elba Navarro in our Valley, and we are honored they want to help us grow this reading initiative."

Since it's start in 2014, Imagination Library has sent 125,000 books to over 4,600 children in the Valley.

Imagination Library is also about more than free books. They host Imagine with Us Events with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County where volunteers go into pre-schools to read to children.

Local schools have adopted the Reading Buddy program too by pairing middle school students with first graders.