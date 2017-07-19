3 million dollars up for grabs in fight against opioid epidemic

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state plans to hand out $3 million in grants to law enforcement agencies.

The A.G.'s office is accepting proposals from law enforcement agencies on how to replicate or expand successful diversion programs.

Specifically, Dewine's office says they are looking at programs that would model the Drug Abuse Response Team in Lucas County and the Quick Response Teams in Hamilton and Summit Counties.

The funding would be distributed over two years.

According to a press release, DeWine anticipates approving an average award of $150,000 to departments across the state who apply.

To submit an application or for technical assistance with any requirements of this solicitation, contact HeroinUnit@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Applications will be accepted by e-mail at HeroinUnit@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 18th, 2017.