Distracted driving the cause of more accidents on valley interstates

Recent crashes on Interstates 76 and 80 in Mahoning County have people concerned about safety on those roadways.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol says they've been getting calls from concerned citizens wanting to know why more isn't being done to stop these accidents from happening.

Police say more and more people are just not paying attention while driving.

Local interstates and the turnpike have been shut down recently due to accidents.

OSP says accidents aren't necessarily on the rise. So far this year in the Mahoning County area they've investigated one fatal crash, 32 crashes with injuries and 155 causing property damage.

Lt. Jared Sutton, O.S.P. Post Commander of the Canfield Post, says, "What has people's attention is having three car crashes that are significant in a short periods of time. They see it as a problem we are not doing something about. That's just not factual. We are aware of the problem. The problem's been going on for a few years out there."

O.S.P. says they have increased patrols in these areas and have stopped nearly 5500 vehicles for violations. Lt. Sutton says the biggest problem police are seeing out there is distracted driving. So basically people need to put down the phone.

"All these crashes that have occurred there have been early warning signs out there telling people there's stopped traffic ahead and to slow down. People just aren't paying attention to those signs and they end up running into the back end of another vehicle," said Sutton.

Stats show Fridays are the days with the most crashes and 5pm is the high crash time.

"People are off work and they are either traveling home from work or they are going on vacation some place and that increases travel on that roadway during that time," said Sutton.

O.S.P. says expect them to be on the lookout for speeders, distracted drivers and those following too close, especially in construction zones.