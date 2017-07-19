FCS teams and Big 10 reunite to play games

The days of the Youngstown State football team playing teams in the Big 10 is back on again.

Because of the new nine game scheduling in the Big 10, schools are permitted to schedule

F-C-S schools when they play four home conference games.

The Big 10 decided in 2015 to discontinue playing the lower level schools because they wanted to strengthen their schedules based on the College Football Playoff.

In the past Youngstown State has played Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois from the Big 10. The Penguins are playing at Pittsburgh this season and at West Virginia in 2018 and are in the need of a "money game" for 2019.

This new policy certainly opens the door for the Penguins and other schools at the F-C-S level for future big paydays.