President and Senators regroup to find new healthcare strategy

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare crashed yesterday and many enrolled in the plan are wondering what the future holds for their health care.   

21 News has been tracking the action in Washington today and talking to people here about this very important topic.  

Roughly 1.7-Million Ohioans and Pennslyvanian's are enrolled  in Obamacare and they're keeping an eye on Washington as the Senate struggles to come up with a new bill and the votes to pass it.  

The President met with GOP Senators this afternoon at a luncheon designed to break the loghjame on the Obamacare repeal legislation.

President Trump told Republican Senators inaction is not an option.

"We can repeal but we should repeal and replace and we shouldn't leave town until this bill is complete," President Trump said.

Locally, Bob Bush the Director of Job and Family Services in Mahoning County says it would be disasterous if President Trump allows Obamacare to fail and doesn't pass something similar.

"Well we service about 84,000 residents to our Medicaid program.  Obviously it would be catastrophic if folks lost the ability to receive medical care.  When you look at the Affordable Care Act and President Obama himself said it -- there's plenty of room for tweaking.  And I believe he was talking about the fiscal part as is President Trump, meaning that part failed.  Meaning your insurance providers and some of your third party providers imploding because of the cost.  I don't think that's going to happen because the program is bigger and better than that.  But our primary concern is the delivery of the medical services which would continue statutorily," Bush said.

Republicans haven't had enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act to date and if they let it fail Mahoning County's Director of Jobs and Family Services says it's the working poor who will suffer.

"I believe it is going to take some subsidy from the government to help cover the cost to the insurance companies.  But they're willing to say let's take that away and not provide any medical coverage and let's see what happens.  That's what's wrong with their idea of letting it fail," Bush tells 21 News.

