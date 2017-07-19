Vienna raises money for veterans at the annual Freedom Warrior G - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vienna raises money for veterans at the annual Freedom Warrior Golf and Gala

VIENNA, Ohio -

Avalon-Squaw Creek in Vienna hosted the 4th annual Freedom Warrior Golf and Gala on Wednesday.

The event opened with a 21 rifle salute from the American Legion Honor Guard, and ended with a firework show. 

The event was dedicated to local veterans. All of the money raised will be used to support and fulfill basic and special needs of disabled and disadvantaged veterans, as well as military members in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. 

Over the past 3 years, the charitable fundraiser has raised over 430,000 dollars, all of the money raised goes to help local veterans. 

They provide assistance such as food, shelter, clothing and transportation for veterans in Trumbull county. 

Herman Breuer, Director of Veteran Services in Trumbull County, said they realized there was a need for transportation for veterans there. 

They couldn't make the program work without matching funds from local agencies.

Last year, Freedom Warrior was able to match those funds and provide transportation for the entire veteran community. 

Since October, they have given about 1700 rides.

