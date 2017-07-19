President Trump's valley visit to focus on rallying supporters

It will be President Donald Trump's first visit to the valley as commander in chief since winning the 2016 election.

As Trump prepares to visit with some of the very voters who helped to put him in office, Mahoning County's top democrat is taking a page out of the president's book, by firing off a tweet that writes in part: "Perhaps he's coming for a ribbon cutting at a new steel mill? What a joke. DB"

"He's just misleading people," Dave Betras said, Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman.

Betras says Trump has yet to make good on the promises he made to valley voters where the economy remains one of the top issues facing families.

"We need to have an infrastructure program that will put people back to work in this county," he said.

Trump's rally comes after his six-month bench mark, where his approval rating sits at just 40 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll.

In areas where Trump saw a surge of support in 2016 or flipped counties like Trumbull from blue to red, it's higher, with an approval rating of 50 percent overall.

While appearing Sunday on Meet the Press, the former Chairman of the American Conservative Union says Trump needs high ratings in those areas to put pressure on Congress.

"If you look at the electoral map and you look where these Senators are, those numbers are not where they need to be," Al Cardeans said, on NBC's Meet the Press.

A valley political expert believes Youngstown is the place to rally his 2016 base.

"This is a bigger story than just Youngstown," Paul Sracic said, professor and chair of the Youngstown State University political science department.

"Youngstown is the backdrop for this, so you come here and he sort of reconnects with those voters who crossed over and supported him in November," he said.

That wave of support could spill over into other upcoming races in Ohio.

Sracic believes the Trump movement could make some races against longtime democrats contentious, including the 2018 U.S. Senate race where Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel will attempt to unseat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

As for the voters in Trumbull County who delivered an upset by voting for Trump in November 2016, the county party's new leader believes their support hasn't wavered.

"I think the overwhelming majority are still happy with their decision," Kevin Wyndham said, Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman.

Wyndham believes Trump has stayed true to his word on a variety of issues.

"Unfortunately, because health care hasn't passed and there isn't a wall yet, his detractors are rushing to tag him a failure," he said.