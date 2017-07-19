Youngstown police officer is hanging up his badge

After 26 years of serving on the Youngstown Police Department, Officer Tony Tulipano is hanging up his badge.

Youngstown Chief, Robin Lees, and fellow officers gave Tulipano a special luncheon on Wednesday to send him off.

Tulipano previously worked for Mill Creek Park Police and the Sheriff's Department.

"With the chief bringing community police back, that's a really good thing, the poeple really need that out here. That's just what this city needs, us to be there for them. That's what we are, we're here for them. Don't be afraid to come talk to us," said Officer Tulipano.

Chief Lees presented him with a retirement ID at the luncheon.

Tulipano said he and his wife plan to move to Kentucky to be close to their family.