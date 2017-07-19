Sharon police arrest suspect they believe responsible for at least 19 arsons

Sharon police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for almost 20 arsons in the community on Wednesday evening.

According to Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith, they were able to get a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon which led to the arrest of 59-year-old John Burns of Farrell.

Burns is being charged with arson, a felony of the first degree for intentionally starting fires or causing an explosion.

Chief Smith held a press conference in June asking the public for tips on who might be starting these fires. He said tips from the public played a big role in finding Burns.

On Wednesday, a criminal complaint stated that Burns placed a rug in the doorway of the residence and did attempt to light it on fire.

Forensic labs are linking him to other fires.

Police have not yet said if Burns is tied to the other arsons in the area, but detectives are investigating to see if there is any connection.