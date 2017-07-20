Trumbull County vets receiving free transportation

In 4 years, the Freedom Warrior Charitable Fund has raised more than $500,000 for veterans in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. That money has come from the Freedom Warrior Golf and Gala that takes place each July.

This year, the event is expected to raise over $150,000.

The money allows agencies to fulfill a number of basic and special needs for disabled and disadvantaged veterans including food, shelter and clothing.

In Trumbull County, Veterans Services was able to partner with Freedom Warrior to offer free transportation to veterans who can use the service to get to medical appointments, the grocery store or even a job interview.

"And this is not only for certain segments of the veteran population but for the entire veteran population so any veteran that has a transportation need can come to us regardless of age or disability or period of service and we're able to offer that to everyone," said Herm Breuer, Director of Veterans Services in Trumbull County.

Richard Furano, an Army veteran, uses the service to take him to his kidney dialysis, which he does 3 days a week, 4 hours a day.

"It's wonderful, I mean any help means a lot," said Furano.

The program utilizes a bus or van through Trumbull County Transit and picks up veterans at their house. They get dropped off once their visit or trip is over.

"We provided so far since October 1st, somewhere in the neighborhood of about 1,700 rides through the program so we're excited about it, we're excited about the future for it so, hopefully this will be something that can at least remedy that problem and maybe long term there is a greater solution but for now it works," said Breuer.

Something as small as a free ride is making a profound impact on local veterans. All thanks to the gracious community support of the Freedom Warrior Golf and Gala.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who could use the help, just contact Trumbull County Veteran Services at 330-675-2585.





