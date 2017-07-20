Teen charged with murder requests 2 trials

The defense of the 18-year-old charged with murdering his elderly neighbor in 2015 motioned for a request usually granted to those facing the death penalty.

Although Jacob Larosa isn't facing the death penalty, he and his attorneys asked Judge W. Wyatt McKay of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to let the defense split the trial into a trial and a sentencing, both of which would be handled by a jury.

Larosa's attorneys, Matt Pentz and David Rouzzo of the Trumbull County office of the Ohio Public Defender, filed the motion for a bifurcated trial on June 23.

The motion also claims since Larosa was only 15 at the time of the incident, he shouldn't be sentenced to life in prison without parole because of his age.

To determine the sentence of a person, information on their background must be assessed. The motion states that since Larosa was so young at the time of the crime, any information that was gathered on his background would be "inadequate" for the court to rely upon to determine a proper sentence.

The memorandum attached to the motion states the Eighth Amendment prohibits certain punishment for juveniles, such as life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Pentz and Rouzzo cite the U.S. Supreme Couty case Miller V. Alabama, which stated that life without parole cannot be imposed, except on the "rarest of juvenile offenders, whose crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility."

Judge McKay has yet to rule on the motion.