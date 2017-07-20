Canfield Little League team loses to Hamilton, drops to losers bracket

The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.

The loss drops Canfield into the losers bracket and they will now play the winner of the Dover/Olentangy game scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Canfield loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, scored a run to pull to within 5-4 but the tying run was tagged out in a rundown between home and third.

It was the first tournament loss for Canfield.

AJ Havrilla and Ben Slanker hit home runs for Canfield.