Marrow named new football coach at East

With the high school football season starting in five weeks, Rick Shepas, Deputy Chief of Athletics for the Youngstown City Schools, confirms to 21 Sports that Brian Marrow is the new head football coach at East replacing Jerron Jenkins.

"There are going to be changes in the Youngstown City School District in regards to athletics and we want to provide the best male and female role models for our student athletes," Shepas said.

According to Shepas, Jenkins is reviewing his options.

Obviously, the timing of the change is not ideal, but Shepas said, "I wanted to create as little disruption as possible."

Marrow was the former head coach at Valley Christian and Wilson and has not coached the past couple of years.

Shepas also confirmed long time Cardinal Mooney assistant Chris Amill was named assistant head coach.

The Panthers were 1-9 last season.

