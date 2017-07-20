Youngstown Police: Man eats drugs, woman injured after accident

A man charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence was arrested by Youngstown Police early Wednesday after trying to leave the scene of an accident in a white SUV.

Officers spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

When they instructed 45-year-old Thomas Moore to step out of the vehicle, a bag containing what is thought to be marijuana fell on the ground. It was secured by the officer on scene.

Authorities said Moore was covered in blood, had on tattered sweatpants and had visible road rash.

Moore told police he jumped from his vehicle because he saw a man with a gun standing in the street near Hillman Street and West Glenaven Avenue.

Another officer walked toward the corner of Hillman and West Evergreen Avenue and found Mindy Gandy lying in a field. She couldn't speak due to her pain.

Moore was placed in the back of a police car. While he was seated, an officer saw two baggies soaked with blood and containing a white substance on the seat next to where Moore was seated.

When the officer went to grab the baggies, Moore allegedly grabbed one of the plastic baggies, placed it in his mouth and started chewing it.

The police report states the officer tried to remove the baggie from Moore's mouth but was only able to get part of the plastic. Moore swallowed the rest of the baggie and its contents.

The other bag was able to be secured and allegedly contained a rock of crack-cocaine.

Moore and Gandy were taken to Mercy Health Hospital of Youngstown after the incident.

An officer said they tried to speak with Gandy while she was there, but she was unable to speak due to her yelling from pain while she was in the field.

Moore is set to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court Friday at 1:30 p.m. via video call.