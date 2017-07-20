O.J. Simpson granted parole

O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nine years in prison for 12 convictions including armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007.

The four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners granted Simpson parole after serving 9 years of his original 33-year sentence.

Simpson, a former Hall of Famer, will be able to leave prison after October 1.

The 70-year-old is also known for being the man in question in a 1995 murder trial of his ex-wife and friend, in which he was found not guilty.