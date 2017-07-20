O.J. Simpson granted parole - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

O.J. Simpson granted parole

Posted: Updated:
Nevada -

O.J. Simpson was granted parole after serving nine years in prison for 12 convictions including armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007.

The four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners granted Simpson parole after serving 9 years of his original 33-year sentence. 

Simpson, a former Hall of Famer, will be able to leave prison after October 1.

The 70-year-old is also known for being the man in question in a 1995 murder trial of his ex-wife and friend, in which he was found not guilty. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

  • Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:17:22 GMT
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>

  • Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:14:57 GMT
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms