Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
SHARON, Pa -

The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year.

John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera.
Authorities say it was security camera video from this house on state street that lead to burns arrest. The fire chief says the video was of the porch near a door to the group home which houses several people.  

"It was a scary situation, you could see a gentleman attempt to use a lighter to light some stuff on fire," said Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.  After viewing the video the chief says they knew who they were looking for.

"It was a person we know. He had been convicted of arson previously and some of my firefighters had seen him in the area of some of the fires," Fiscus added.

Burns was arrested at his one room apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Farrell.  "He was arraigned last night on one charge of arson and one charge of causing or risking catastrophe. Both felonies," said Sharon Detective, Mark Hynes.  He says Burns will be a focus as the investigation goes forward.

"I'll be contacting the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and see what he has on any of the other ones, and see if we can link Mr. burns to any other fires. At this point that hasn't been done yet, " Hynes said.
Police also were planning to execute a search warrant at the Burns residence.  Burns, who is employed at a local car wash, remains jailed on 100-thousand dollars bond. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

  • Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:17:22 GMT
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>

  • Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:14:57 GMT
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms