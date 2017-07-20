Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year.

John Burns, 59, made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday. Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera.

Authorities say it was security camera video from this house on state street that lead to burns arrest. The fire chief says the video was of the porch near a door to the group home which houses several people.



"It was a scary situation, you could see a gentleman attempt to use a lighter to light some stuff on fire," said Fire Chief Bob Fiscus. After viewing the video the chief says they knew who they were looking for.



"It was a person we know. He had been convicted of arson previously and some of my firefighters had seen him in the area of some of the fires," Fiscus added.



Burns was arrested at his one room apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Farrell. "He was arraigned last night on one charge of arson and one charge of causing or risking catastrophe. Both felonies," said Sharon Detective, Mark Hynes. He says Burns will be a focus as the investigation goes forward.



"I'll be contacting the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and see what he has on any of the other ones, and see if we can link Mr. burns to any other fires. At this point that hasn't been done yet, " Hynes said.

Police also were planning to execute a search warrant at the Burns residence. Burns, who is employed at a local car wash, remains jailed on 100-thousand dollars bond.

