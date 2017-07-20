Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally.

That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code.

Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts.

But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing.

How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?

According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging necklines or skirts or shorts that do not sufficiently cover a player's "bottom area."

Racerbacks without a mock or regular collar and joggers are also not allowed.

The pro shop at Squaw Creek in Vienna carries all kinds of clothing and marketing director, Lauren Lindvig says they just order what the manufacturers put out there that's what's popular.

"We are seeing less collars, tighter fabrics, cutout keyhole type things. No collars is not the traditional type of things you see on the golf course but it's what we are being asked to buy," said Lindvig.

Women we talked to at Squaw Creek say they welcome the changes.

"I find it offensive to see those young ladies out there with so little clothing on. I don't think it's necessary. This is a professional sport. they should dress professionally because it is there profession," said Gwen Mullee of Cortland.

DeOnne Petrosky of Niles said, "I think it's very appropriate. If you want to be an athlete you should dress like one and not like a 12 year old."

Other golfers thought maybe women should just be able to wear what they want to wear.

"I think they are quite strict maybe for the professional tour I can see where they are going. For the recreational golfers I think maybe the freedom of being comfortable is the way i would go about it," said Shawn Shoemaker of Warren.

The new rules took effect at this week's LPGA event in Toledo.