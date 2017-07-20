LaRosa attorneys propose splitting the trial and sentencing phase

In a unique move, the attorneys representing teenage defendant Jacob LaRosa of Niles are asking that his murder trial be handled in "two phases," just as a death penalty case would be.

21 News spent the day researching why LaRosa's defense attorneys are attempting to make this unusual move.

One local defense attorney says while he believes the concept is creative, he doesn't believe the judge will go for the idea.

Another legal source tells 21 News because it's not a death penalty case it's likely not something the law will allow.

Jacob LaRosa was just 15-years-old when he was charged with killing his elderly neighbor, 94-year-old Marie Belcastro inside her Cherry Street home.

The crime happened back in March of 2015.

Now at almost 18-years-old, LaRosa will be tried as an adult, and if convicted he could receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But his attorneys from the Ohio Public Defenders Office have proposed that the judge modifies the trial procedures, and splits the trial into "two phases." The trial and the sentencing. Both of which would be handled by the jury.

When it comes to the sentencing, the defense says a degree of inquiry into the juvenile's individual circumstances is constitutionally necessary before imposing life without parole. Meaning the defense can bring witnesses to testify on behalf of LaRosa as part of the sentencing phase if it's granted by Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay.

The defense also argues that the jury must be unanimous in any "life without parole" recommendation, but needs not be unanimous in rejecting a "life without parole" verdict before they move on to deliberate on one of the lesser life sentence options.

Normally it is up to the judge overseeing the case to determine the defendant's punishment.

The prosecutor did not return a call for comment.

Judge McKay has yet to make a ruling on the motion.