Liberty house demolished where murder suspect lived

A house in Liberty, where a murder suspect lived, was demolished on Wednesday.

Sean Clemens, 33, was arrested for the murder of his neighbor across the street, 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown, back in April.

The landlord confirmed that Clemens was renting the home. Neighbors believe the landlord decided to tear down the house instead of dealing with the troubled past that came with it.

Brown was found dead with stabbing wounds. According to reports, items were stolen out of her house and found in Clemens house across the street.

The indictment Clemens faces, in what's now considered a capital murder case, includes two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence.

Both murder charges carry the potential for the death penalty.

Clemens remains in jail until his trial begins.