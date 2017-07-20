Two Columbus men are facing murder charges by Mahoning Grand Jury

Two Columbus men were indicted on Thursday for the murder of Joshua Beasley, last year.

After meeting with Mahoning Grand Jury, 24-year-old David Madumelu, a.k.a. David Kitchen and 26-year-old Daniel Madumelu, a.k.a. Daniel Kitchen, are facing numerous charges including murder, aggravated murder, and attempted murder.

On November 6, Beasley was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Rd.

An employee at the flea market says a worker found Beasley's body and then called for help.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found Beasley near a motorcycle with a large amount of blood coming from his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

David and Daniel are also being charged with attempted murder of a woman and felonious assault to another woman, the following day.

Both men are being charged for aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.