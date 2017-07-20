Waiting Game: Delayed drug test results a challenge for officers

An influx of complex drug mixtures over the last year is bogging down Ohio BCI's crime labs. The lengthy turnaround time is another side effect of the opioid epidemic that is posing a challenge for law enforcement. It is an issue that the state agency has taken notice of and is working to eradicate.

In February, a man leads police on a chase in Austintown and leaves behind drugs.

The state BCI lab rules the drugs are fentanyl and cocaine four months later, the average time it is taking to get results back.

"They're backed up which backs up everything else," explained Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Solic.

This turnaround time slows down the process for law enforcement to go after drug dealers.

There is more pressure as court cases progress and official analysis from the lab is needed.

"They're doing the best they can. I want to be clear. I know they're working as hard as they can but the sooner you get the results back, the sooner you can get an indictment, the sooner you can get a drug trafficker off the street," said Joe Dragovich, Trumbull County Sheriff Chief Deputy and TAG Project Director.

Field testing can be risky for officers but Solic said that sometimes they are forced to suit up with gloves and masks to make arrests and issue search warrants.

"I guess the best practice is not to field test but there's times on the Task Force side also for us to do things that we have to in order to establish probable cause for a search warrant," he described.

The number of drug cases sent to BCI crime labs has exacerbated in the last year, according to superintendent Tom Stickrath. He expects the office to process 28,000 cases, nearly double from six years ago

"It's not just the sheer volume of cases, what we've seen particularly in the last year or so are these very complex mixtures," Stickrath said.

Mixtures like a combination of heroin, fentanyl, another type of fentanyl, and cocaine that require more complicated testing.

"Now we use machines for both tests and that drives up the length of time," he commented.

To combat the issue, the state has hired six new forensic chemists. One is on the job and the others are either in training or getting ready to start training. Plus a new lab opened, suspected higher level felony cases are prioritized and officers are being trained to do their own analysis on minor misdemeanor marijuana cases.

"So I'm optimistic that the time is going to come down," Stickrath said.

In the meantime, he added that there are exceptions for some cases that the office will work to return sooner.

All part of an effort to try prevent more overdoses and get the suppliers off the streets sooner.

