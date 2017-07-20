Great Groceries: Baked Coconut Shrimp

Baked Coconut Shrimp

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 eggs

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Sweet chili sauce for serving



Preheat oven to 425°.

Beat eggs in a small bowl. In a separate bowl combine coconut flakes and bread crumbs. In a third bowl combine flour, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.

Dip shrimp into flour mixture, then egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off shrimp. Then coat shrimp in coconut mixture.

Place shrimp on a baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 12 minutes, or until shrimp are golden on the outside and opaque on the inside. Serve with sweet chili sauce.