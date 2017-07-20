Great Groceries: Homemade Garlic Parm Fries

Homemade Garlic Parm Fries

2 1/2 lbs. russet potatoes

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 Tbsp. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 400°.

Peel and cut potatoes into slices that are 1/2-inch wide and 1/4-inch thick. Place potato slices into a resealable plastic bag and toss with olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place potato slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake fries in oven for 30 to 35 minutes, flipping half way through.

During last five minutes, heat butter and garlic over medium heat in a small saucepan for about 1 to 2 minutes. When garlic starts to brown, remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine fries, garlic butter, remaining salt and pepper, cheese and parsley. Toss until evenly coated.