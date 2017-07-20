Stark County Sheriff: 80 year-old-man has been found - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Stark County Sheriff: 80 year-old-man has been found

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SALEM, Ohio -

The 80-year-old missing man, Jack Hunter, has been found. 

A Missing Adult Alert was issued on Thursday night by Stark County Sheriff's Office when he went missing in Salem

The alert was cancelled shortly after when they found him. 

