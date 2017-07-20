Polanco homers, Pirates beat Brewers 4-2 for 4-game sweep

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.

The Pirates have won 11 of 13 and moved within three games of the Brewers. Milwaukee has lost five straight.

Polanco hit a solo shot off Jimmy Nelson (8-5) in the fourth inning, his ninth homer. Stewart scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a single by Josh Harrison.

Jameson Taillon (6-3) struck out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings. Felipe Rivero worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

