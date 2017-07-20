Three Warren Firefighters spring into action for one of their own

We told you earlier this week about three young Warren firefighters that are already paying off for the city in a big way.

Now the three new recruits are sharing with us their experiences the day one of their own collapsed from a heart attack.

"He went down and it was the scariest moment of my life and I know it was for the other guys that were on duty," said Warren Firefighter Brock Trimmer.

"I was terrified. I just wanted to make sure, really that we did what ever we could," said Firefighter Ronnie Simone.

The three young men were just recently sworn into the Warren Fire Department. Sunday, when a veteran on the department collapsed it was their skills that were called upon.

"When I heard Chief Yauger yelling my name, it was a yell I had never heard before and I knew immediately that something was wrong," said Trimmer.

The three sprang into action starting chest compressions and grabbing an automated external defibrillator.

"I just wanted to make sure that he was able to see his family again," said Simone.

The three explain that while it's every firefighters job to save property and lives, the crew at the Warren Fire Departments main function is to fight fires. The training these three men have as paramedics and an EMT was gained prior to coming to Warren.

"For us to be paramedics is a scope outside this fire department," explained Firefighter Sebastian Zlotkowski. "We don't function as paramedics here we are strictly firefighters, the city has other private companies that run medical for them."

But, that doesn't mean the job was any easier.

"When it's somebody you know, you've worked with side by side - it's almost like a family member. You almost have to put the emotions aside, at the same time they're still fogging your view," said Zlotkowski.

As for the veteran fire fighter that suffered the heart attack, they tell say he's doing well and recovering.

"It's a long road ahead but he's a fighter and he will push through," said Trimmer. "There are really no words to describe the bond that we now share together. Simply because of this moment."

