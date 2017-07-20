Philadelphia stabbing leaves mother dead, daughter wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

The 48-year-old mother died after she was stabbed in the neck and chest early Thursday. Her 21-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Police say the daughter had broken up with the 25-year-old suspect days ago. Officers know his name and address.

No names have been released.

