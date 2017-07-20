A mini van blew a stop sign and ran into a Salem home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A mini van blew a stop sign and ran into a Salem home

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SALEM, Ohio -

Thursday afternoon, a van blew through a stop sign and ran right into a house on East Second Street in Salem.

The woman driving the van did not suffer any life threatening injuries, but she was taken to the hospital.

Police said that no one was home during the time of the crash.

This incident is under investigation. 

