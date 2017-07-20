Prosecutors: Man killed wife for saying she wanted divorce

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A Centre County man who police say killed his wife and attempted to burn down his house with his young daughter inside is headed to trial.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Charles McGhee, of Bellefonte, killed his wife, Courtney, last month after becoming upset that she was considering a divorce. McGhee has been charged with first and third degree murder.

McGhee appeared at the Centre County Courthouse Wednesday, where prosecutors described multiple pieces of evidence, including a state police officer saying three separate fires had been intentionally set in the basement and would have posed a danger to McGhee's daughter who was asleep upstairs during the fires.

McGhee has pleaded not guilty.

