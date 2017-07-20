Ohio deputy sheriff charged with rape, kidnapping of woman

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio deputy sheriff has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges in a sexual assault case.

The prosecutor's office in Summit County has released only a few details about the indictment of 46-year-old Antonio Williamson on Thursday. The prosecutor's office says the assault occurred March 19.

Williamson also faces a gross sexual imposition charge. He turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

The Summit County sheriff declined to comment.

A prosecutor's spokesman said Williamson was off-duty, had just left a side job and was in uniform and driving a county cruiser the day the 26-year-old woman said she was assaulted. The spokesman, James Pollack, said Williamson didn't know the woman.

It's not clear whether Williamson has an attorney yet.

