Cavaliers talking contract with Derrick Rose

Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.More >>
The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
