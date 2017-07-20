City refunds $34,000 to motorists ticketed from speed camera

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city has refunded $34,000 to motorists for 270 tickets issued this year by police officers who incorrectly used hand-held speed cameras at a school zone.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2ueeX83 ) the refunds result from Toledo police measuring speeds outside the posted 20 mph zone. A police lieutenant says the speed sign was improperly placed.

An additional 174 tickets issued between Jan. 1 and April 13 that are listed as being in default or have been sent to a collection agency have been forgiven.

More than 100 people were ticketed at the school zone on Feb. 1, including a Toledo city councilman and his wife. Their tickets were dismissed after Councilman Rob Ludeman pointed out the problem to Police Chief George Kral.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.