City refunds $34,000 to motorists ticketed from speed camera

Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.More >>
Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.More >>
The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.More >>
The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants...More >>
An Ohio city has refunded $34,000 to motorists for 270 tickets issued this year by police officers who incorrectly used hand-held speed cameras at a school zone.More >>
An Ohio city has refunded $34,000 to motorists for 270 tickets issued this year by police officers who incorrectly used hand-held speed cameras at a school zone.More >>
A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to stop his scheduled execution.More >>
A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his scheduled execution.More >>
An Ohio deputy sheriff has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges in a sexual assault case.More >>
An Ohio deputy sheriff has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges in a sexual assault case.More >>
A coroner's office has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a river at a park in western Ohio drowned.More >>
A coroner's office has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a river at a park in western Ohio drowned.More >>
A Centre County man who police say killed his wife and attempted to burn down his house with his young daughter inside is headed to trial.More >>
A Centre County man who police say killed his wife and attempted to burn down his house with his young daughter inside is headed to trial.More >>
A group of Pennsylvania judges and lawyers is being asked to review how the state's investigating grand juries work and to recommend changes to the current system.More >>
A group of Pennsylvania judges and lawyers is being asked to review how the state's investigating grand juries work and to recommend changes to the current system.More >>
A naked woman dead from a suspected drug overdose was found in the back seat of a van pulled over near Pittsburgh because her boyfriend was driving erratically and, apparently, also under the influence.More >>
A naked woman dead from a suspected drug overdose was found in the back seat of a van pulled over near Pittsburgh because her boyfriend was driving erratically and, apparently, also under the influence.More >>
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother.More >>
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother.More >>
Two students have been checked out by paramedics and deemed OK after a "cyanide-derived compound" spilled at the University of Pittsburgh's Chevron Science Center.More >>
Three students have been checked out by paramedics and deemed OK after a "cyanide-derived compound" spilled at the University of Pittsburgh's Chevron Science Center.More >>
Officials say a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road after running out of fuel.More >>
Officials say a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road after running out of fuel.More >>