Pennsylvania man is in trouble for impersonating a police officer once again

A Pennsylvania man is in trouble once again for impersonating a police officer.

Reports say David Rowbotham, 41, pretended to be an Austintown police officer during at least one phone call with the victim.

On Thursday, he was indicted for charges of extortion, menacing by stalking, impersonating a peace officer, and possession of criminal tools.

Authorities say Rowbotham was part of a continous course of criminal conduct from November of 2015 to August of 2016.

Rowbotham was arrested last year in Pennsylvania for similar charges through state police.