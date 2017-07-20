Three new officers join Sharon Police Department

The Sharon Police Department swore in three new officers Thursday night at the City Council meeting.

Cody Haag, Cory Bartley, and Josh Sonney are officially part of the Sharon Police Department.

"I consider myself very lucky to be a part of this police department and to be in the city of Sharon." said Haag.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said these officers will have to deal with a number of issues including the opioid epidemic.

"It's never been this bad," stated Chief Smith.

Two of the officers are replacing two officers who retired and one is an additional hire.

"It's a great team environment- family environment," said Cory Bartley.

Bartley worked under the Sharpsville Police Department for three years before being sworn into the Sharon Police Department.

Bartley told 21 News it's an honor to join the Sharon Police Department.

"This is one of the premier departments in the area so I was really happy I got the opportunity to apply here, to test here, and now to work here."

Chief Smith said he wants the new officers and the entire department to continue getting to know the community.

