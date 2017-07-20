Accused Howland shooter will be in court Friday

The accused murderer, Nasser Hamad, will be back in the court room on Friday.

A pre-trial hearing will determine several pending motions in the case.

Hamad is accused of killing two people and injuring 3 others during a shooting at his house on route 46 in Niles back in February.

According to reports, Hamad detailed the fight and the gunfire that happened that night. After the fight, he went back into his house and did not call 911. Hamad claims self-defense.

21 News will be in the courtroom on Friday while pending motions are determined.