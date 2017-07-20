'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger Things' bring VR to Comic-Con

President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care law

President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care law

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is heading to Massachusetts to tour a New Balance sneaker factory.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is heading to Massachusetts to tour a New Balance sneaker factory.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They're going inside them with virtual reality.

The studios behind "Blade Runner 2049" and "Stranger Things 2" have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from "Blade Runner 2049" or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in "Stranger Things."

The "Blade Runner 2049" experience happens inside a replicated set from the film. Guests sit in theater-style chairs that move and shake as a Spinner ship "flies" through the city. When they remove their virtual-reality headsets and headphones, they find themselves in a real-life version of the setting they just digitally experienced.

For "Stranger Things," individuals stand in a booth that transforms into Will's house. Participants use props to navigate the space, following flickering lights and the sound of his voice. The Netflix series centers on Will's mysterious disappearance and his friends' efforts to find out what happened to him.

Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.