Warrant issued for Boardman man in connection with dead body

A warrant has been issued for the man charged in connection with a body found behind Starbucks earlier this year.

Steven Schaefer, 31, failed to appear for a court hearing on June 13 on misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse and failure to report a crime.

Detectives say he was with 48-year-old Bille Beshara, when she overdosed and died behind Starbucks parking lot on Boardman-Poland Road back in March.

According to reports, Schaefer attempted to do CPR but never called the police. He eventually left her body there.

The Mahoning County Coroner determined that Beshara died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs. It was determined that her body contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of her death.

Police say Beshara's body was found in the back seat of her Cadillac Escalade, four days after she was reported missing by her husband.