Halls Heights house fire under investigation

Arson investigators were called to the scene of an early morning house fire in Youngstown.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Youngstown fire fighters were dispatched to a home in the 140 block of Halls Heights Avenue. When they arrived, they found the house was fully engulfed in flames. The smell of smoke was so strong, concerned calls were coming into dispatchers from the downtown Youngstown area about the fire.

Neighbors on Halls Heights told 21 News that a woman lived in the home, but that she wasn't inside and they were trying to contact her to let her know what was happening. Shortly after we spoke to them, the homeowner arrived, telling firefighters and neighbors that she had children, but that her kids were not in the home, either. She was adamant that someone had lit her home on fire.

Battalion Chief Ronald Russo told us that no one was supposed to be in the home, but that firefighters had to sweep the residence, per protocol. He told us firefighters were holding off on going inside for a short while because the roof of the home appeared to be collapsing and it could be dangerous.

Firefighters were able to eventually go inside after the roof fell through. There are no reports of any injuries, but investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire and if this is will be ruled an arson.

Stay connected with 21 News and wfmj.com for any updates on this developing story.