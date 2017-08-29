Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week. During the season, we will list them here. At the end of the season, you will get to vote for one of them as the Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Year!

Week #1 - Torey Calio, Beaver Local Beavers

This week’s Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Week comes from Beaver Local. With the Beavers leading 27-0, the Wellsville Tigers punted and it looked like they had Beaver Local pinned deep in their own end. But Torey Calio found room down the left side for an 82-yard touchdown return and our Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Week. | Click here to watch the play.

Week #2 - Thomas Yanevich, Warren JFK

This week’s Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Week happened in overtime of the Warren JFK-LaBrae game. With the Eagles leading, 28-21, their defense pressured the Vikings’ QB and Thomas Yanovich came up with an interception to end the drive and clinch the win. | Click here to watch the play.

Week #3 - Jared Butler, T.J. DeShields and Hunter Makcen, West Branch

Week #3’s Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Week was a wild one from the West Branch-Southeast game. While attempting an extra point, Warriors’ kicker Jared Butler picked up a low snap, then gave the ball to holder T.J. DeShields. About to be tackled, DeShields threw one up for Hunter Sayer-Makeen who made the catch and took it into the end zone, resulting in a two-point conversion for West Branch. | Click here to watch the play (amateur video)

Week #4 - Ziyon Strickland, Sharon Tigers

Hickory visited Sharon in Western PA on Friday night. With the host team leading, 6-0, the Tigers’ Ziyon Strickland defended a Hornets’ pass, tipping it to himself for an interception. His return put Sharon in position for its second TD, leading them to a win and capturing our Muscle Connection High School Football Play of the Week for Week #4. | Click here to watch the play.