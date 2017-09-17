Bullet shot inches away from woman's head at Austintown bar

Chaos broke out at Chipper's Sports Bar and Grille in Austintown after a man allegedly shot a gun at his girlfriend.

Police say 69-year-old Richard Bates, was arrested early Sunday morning.

The manager at Chipper's said he was bartending the night of the incident. Bates missed his girlfriend's head by inches and missed the bartender by about three feet, according to the manager.

The bar manager adds that if the gun didn't jam the situation would have been a lot worse and he is thankful the only damage done was a bullet hole in the wall.

Bates is booked in Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder and appeared in front of a judge Monday on charges of felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder.

The bar manager didn't wish to appear on camera but issued this statement on behalf of the bar.