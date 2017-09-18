Niles man killed in collision with dead horse - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles man killed in collision with dead horse

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WILLIAMSFIELD TWP., Ashtabula County, Ohio -

State Troopers say alcohol and speed may have been a factor in a weekend crash that claimed the life of a Niles man when his pickup truck collided with a dead horse along an Ashtabula County Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a Ford F-150 driven by 23-year-old Justin Alkire swerved to avoid a dead horse along Route 322 just before 5 am Sunday.

The truck struck the horse and turned over onto its roof along the road.

Alkire was killed in the crash.

A 16-year-old boy from Williamsfield, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to Mercy Health, St. Joseph's of Andover with minor injuries.

Troopers say the teen was wearing a seatbelt, while Alkire was not.

The patrol says it is not known why the dead horse was in the road.

