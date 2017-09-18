No jail time for former McMenamy's owner

The former owner of a now-closed Niles banquet hall won't serve jail time after committing workers compensation fraud.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos on Monday ordered that Robert Leonard, 68, of Niles be placed on probation for two years.

Leonard pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in July. At that time an additional guilty plea was entered to a felony workers compensation charge on behalf of Leonard's company that ran the former McMenamy's Restaurant and Banquet Center.

Leonard, who could have faced up to 180 days in jail, has already made restitution in the amount of $13,000.

McMenamy's shut down its business on Youngstown Warren Road in late April.

Leonard told 21 News at the time that people who had placed deposits on the hall for future dates had been refunded.