1 arrested in Warren human trafficking, drug sting

Warren city officials are shutting down a center for prostitution and drug activity inside a home on the city's east side.

The city served a nuisance abatement order Monday to a home on the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

City officials say the order accused the home's tenants of human trafficking, prostitution, and drug activity.

City Law Director Greg Hicks says so far one person has been arrested. 63-year-old Daniel Blasco has been arrested in connection with the illicit activity.

Hicks says Blasco is believed to have operated a prostitution ring out of the home and advertising the sex for money business on the website Backpage.com.

Hicks says the home was known on the site as the "Stripper Pole House", for supposedly having a room with a stripper pole where the "girls" would perform.

At this time it's not clear if the women were working in the home under their own free will, or were being forced. Hicks said they're working to find out more information by conducting a search inside the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.