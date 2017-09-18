Police: Drunken woman falls to death off Philadelphia bridge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Drunken woman falls to death off Philadelphia bridge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a young woman was drunk when she fell to her death off a bridge.

Police say the woman had been drinking with friends when she stopped early Sunday to go to the restroom on the side of the road. Police say she then fell off a guiderail and over the side of the bridge.

The woman's friends stayed and attended to her as officers arrived.

Her name has yet to be released by authorities.

