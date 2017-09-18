Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour

This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night

The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendation to shrink four sprawling national monuments in the U.S. West jeopardizes protections for ancient cliff dwellings, scenic canyons and habitat for threatened wildlife.

Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been living in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January have emerged from isolation.

An environmental activist wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider anchored rafts in the ocean to provide walruses with a platform to rest.

Federal meteorologists calculate that Earth baked to the third hottest August and summer on record.

LONDON (AP) - Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems, the tour's promoter said Monday.

The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 28 in Germany. Lady Gaga was also due to perform in Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," tour promoter Live Nation said. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement."

The promoter said the 31-year-old singer-songwriter "plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body."

Lady Gaga, whose hits include "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face," also pulled out of a performance last week in Brazil after being hospitalized with "severe physical pain." Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert.

Lady Gaga said Monday on Instagram that's she been honest about her "physical and mental health struggles" and has been "searching for years to get to the bottom of them."

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference," she wrote.

No new dates for the 18-gig European leg have been confirmed, but Live Nation said that the second leg of the North American part of the tour is scheduled to resume in November as planned.

