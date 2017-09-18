YPD, Children Services investigating after teen beaten with tree branch

Youngstown police are investigating a potential case of child endangering after a teen told police that her mother beat her in a public park on Sunday.

According to a police report, a Youngstown mother called police Sunday evening after her 15-year-old daughter ran away from home.

The mother told officers that she had caught her daughter with a boy and that the teen had gotten into trouble and ran away.

When officers found the teen she said that she had been at Crandall park earlier in the day when her mother showed up.

She went on to say that her mother had called her a "whore", beat her with a tree branch, and punched her while calling her names.

According to a police report, the teen had visible injuries including open wounds on her forehead, nose, and cheek, as well as bloody lips, a scratch on her chest, and scraps and scratches on her arms.

In addition, police say it appeared that the girl's arms were deformed in some way.

The teen told officers that she was forced to walk home with her mother, but waited until she left a short time later and ran away.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she told EMT's that her mother "has been beating her since she was 7-years-old."

According to the report, EMTs also said that the teen told them that she was very good at track and field, but couldn't participate because the uniforms are too revealing and would show her bruises and "people would ask questions."

Medical staff at the hospital said that the girl's forearms looked like they had been injured before, but left untreated.

Mahoning County Children Services were contacted.

Youngstown Police Department's Family Services unit says that the incident is under investigation, but that no charges have been filed at this time.

The mother was arrested by officers on the scene but has since been released.