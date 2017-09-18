AP H.S. football poll (9/18/17) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP H.S. football poll (9/18/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8)
4-0 236
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (15)
4-0 229
3. Stow-Munroe Falls
4-0 159
4. Lakewood St. Edward (1)
4-0 150
5. Canton Mckinley
4-0 141
6. Toledo Whitmer (1)
4-0 130
7. Centerville
4-0 113
8. Kettering Fairmont
4-0 97
9. Hilliard Bradley
4-0 41
10. Huber Heights Wayne (1)
3-1 26  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 15. Lewis Center Olentangy 13. Mentor 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati La Salle (23)
4-0 250
2. Avon (1)
4-0 213
3. Cincinnati Anderson (1)
4-0 189
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods
4-0 165
5. Medina Highland
4-0 134
6. Grafton Midview
4-0 121
7. Sidney
4-0 99
8. Cleveland Benedictine
3-1 37
9. Bedford
4-0 32
10. Columbus Walnut Ridge
4-0 29
(tie) Barberton
4-0 29  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 26. Boardman 26. Hudson 20. Sylvania Northview 19. Wadsworth (1) 18.


DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (16)
4-0 245
2. Toledo Central Catholic (7)
4-0 211
3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
4-0 176
4. Clyde (1)
4-0 159
5. Sandusky
4-0 128
6. Franklin (1)
4-0 119
7. Canfield (1)
4-0 118
8. Columbus St. Francis DeSales
3-1 40
9. Columbus Marion-Franklin
4-0 33
10. Jackson
4-0 32  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 30. Parma Padua 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Tallmadge 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21)
4-0 228
2. Perry (1)
4-0 189
3. Germantown Valley View (1)
4-0 180
4. Bellville Clear Fork
4-0 163
5. Poland Seminary (1)
4-0 130
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
4-0 120
7. London
4-0 100
8. Shelby
4-0 79
9. Cincinnati Wyoming
4-0 78
10. Oberlin Firelands
4-0 29  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard (1) 23. Waverly 23. Newark Licking Valley 20.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (12)
4-0 225
2. South  Range (7)
4-0 207
3. Anna (1)
4-0 175
4. Wheelersburg (4)
4-0 168
5. Liberty Center (1)
4-0 154
6. Genoa Area
4-0 102
7. Portsmouth West
4-0 90
8. Orwell Grand Valley
4-0 78
9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy
4-0 33
10. Marion Pleasant
3-0 28  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. Sullivan Black River 23. Gahanna Columbus Academy 16. Johnstown Northridge 12. Milan Edison 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)
4-0 255
2. St. Henry
4-0 188
3. Creston Norwayne (1)
4-0 169
4. Kirtland (2)
4-0 168
5. Mogadore
4-0 166
6. Carey  4-0 100
7. Smithville
4-0 90
8. Coldwater
2-2 63
9. Sarahsville Shenandoah
4-0 57
10. Nelsonville-York
4-0 38  
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 27. Shadyside 17. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15. Tipp City Bethel 14. Galion Northmor 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (12)
4-0 206
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4)
4-0 193
3. Leipsic (1)
4-0 166
4. Minster (4)
3-1 163
5. Convoy Crestview
4-0 143
6. Norwalk St. Paul (3)
4-0 131
7. Warren John F. Kennedy
4-0 82
8. Windham (1)
4-0 79
9. Danville
3-1 47
10. Edgerton
4-0 38  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John's 28. Pandora-Gilboa 24. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 14. Defiance Ayersville 14. Sidney Lehman 13.

