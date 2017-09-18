Mahoning County sets up flu vaccine clinics

The official start of fall is this week, and many people are gearing up for more than just pumpkin patches and hayrides.

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is looking to prepare the Valley for flu season.

The Board of Health has set up several flu shot clinics at different locations throughout the county over the next several weeks.

Officials say anyone older than 6-months-old should get the flu vaccine every year. In addition, the health board suggests that people who are at high risk for flu complications should receive the vaccine.

This includes:

Children ages six months to two-years-old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age



Here is a list of when the clinics will be held:

Wednesday, September 27- 2:00pm-7:00pm

Canfield United Methodist Church

27 South Broad Street

Canfield, Ohio 44406



Thursday, September 28- 3:30pm-5:30pm

Beaver Township Administration Building

11999 South Ave. Ext.

North Lima, Ohio



Monday, October 2- 8:30am-6:00pm

Mahoning County District Board of Health

50 Westchester Drive

Austintown, Ohio 44515



Wednesday, October 4- 12:00pm-2:00pm

Goshen Township Administration Building

14003 West South Range Rd.

Salem, Ohio 44460



Wednesday, October 11- 11:00am-3:00pm

Boardman Township Building

8299 Market St.

Boardman, Ohio 44512



Friday, October 13- 12:00pm-6:00pm

Poland Township Administration Building

3339 Dobbins Rd.

Poland, Ohio 44514



Wednesday, October 18- 1:00pm-5:00pm

Struthers Mauthe Park

156 Smithfield Street

Struthers, Ohio 44471



Thursday, October 19- 9:00am-11:30pm

Berlin Township Building

15801 Akron-Canfield Rd.

Berlin Center, Ohio 44401



Thursday, October 19- 12:00pm-2:00pm

Lake Milton Fire Station

15980 Milton Ave.

Lake Milton, Ohio 44429



Friday, October 27- 9:00am-12:30pm

Green Township Administration Building

12200 Lisbon Rd.

Salem, Ohio 44460

There is no appointment is necessary during the clinics.

The Board of Health will bill insurance, however, they ask that anyone looking to receive the vaccine bring their insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed; most private insurances are accepted.



Without insurance, the cost ranges from $40-$55. The nasal spray influenza vaccine will not be available this year.