Mahoning County sets up flu vaccine clinics

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

The official start of fall is this week, and many people are gearing up for more than just pumpkin patches and hayrides. 

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is looking to prepare the Valley for flu season. 

The Board of Health has set up several flu shot clinics at different locations throughout the county over the next several weeks. 

Officials say anyone older than 6-months-old should get the flu vaccine every year. In addition, the health board suggests that people who are at high risk for flu complications should receive the vaccine. 

This includes: 

  • Children ages six months to two-years-old
  • Adults 65 years of age and older
  • Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum
  • Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
  • Chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as  chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age


Here is a list of when the clinics will be held: 

Wednesday, September 27- 2:00pm-7:00pm
Canfield United Methodist Church
27 South Broad Street
Canfield, Ohio 44406
 
Thursday, September 28- 3:30pm-5:30pm
Beaver Township Administration Building
11999 South Ave. Ext.
North Lima, Ohio
 
Monday, October 2- 8:30am-6:00pm
Mahoning County District Board of Health
50 Westchester Drive
Austintown, Ohio 44515
 
Wednesday, October 4- 12:00pm-2:00pm
Goshen Township Administration Building
14003 West South Range Rd.
Salem, Ohio 44460
 
Wednesday, October 11- 11:00am-3:00pm
Boardman Township Building
8299 Market St.
Boardman, Ohio 44512
 
Friday, October 13- 12:00pm-6:00pm
Poland Township Administration Building
3339 Dobbins Rd.
Poland, Ohio 44514
 
Wednesday, October 18- 1:00pm-5:00pm
Struthers Mauthe Park
156 Smithfield Street
Struthers, Ohio 44471
 

Thursday, October 19- 9:00am-11:30pm
Berlin Township Building
15801 Akron-Canfield Rd.
Berlin Center, Ohio 44401
 

Thursday, October 19- 12:00pm-2:00pm
Lake Milton Fire Station
15980 Milton Ave.
Lake Milton, Ohio 44429
 
Friday, October 27- 9:00am-12:30pm
Green Township Administration Building
12200 Lisbon Rd.
Salem, Ohio 44460

There is no appointment is necessary during the clinics. 

The Board of Health will bill insurance, however, they ask that anyone looking to receive the vaccine bring their insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed; most private insurances are accepted.
 
Without insurance, the cost ranges from $40-$55.  The nasal spray influenza vaccine will not be available this year.

