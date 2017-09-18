Officials identify man in fatal Canfield crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Canfield on Monday.

Troopers say 56-year-old Lynn Hawley, Jr. of Brookfield, suffered a medical condition that caused him to go off the left side of Route 62, striking a ditch and coming to a final rest in a cornfield.

Mahoning County Coroner's office pronounced Hawley dead at the scene.

Troopers say Route 62 was closed for about an hour between Western Reserve Road and Leffingwell but has since been reopened.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.